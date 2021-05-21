Detectives searching for Auburn bank robber

Law enforcement in Auburn are searching for man who robbed a bank Friday. (Courtesy Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives in Placer County are searching for a man who robbed an Auburn bank Friday afternoon.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the man walked into the Bank of the West branch on Lincoln Way near Silver Bend Way around 2 p.m.

He approached a teller and used a note to demand money, leaving with an unknown amount of cash.

The bank robber was described as being a thin white man who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with short brown hair. He appeared to be in his late 20s to early 30s, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.