Detectives searching for more surveillance from night of shooting at multimillion-dollar Homewood home

HOMEWOOD, Calif. (KTXL) — A deadly Lake Tahoe shooting inside a multimillion-dollar home still has many in the vacation area on edge.

A 70-year-old man was killed and his wife was shot in the head after the two came home from dinner last Saturday, June 5.

“You kind of feel uneasy if you hear something happened right next door,” said Riaan Gui Van Pittius.

Those staying in the Homewood neighborhood near the home of Robert Spohr and Wendy Wood said last Saturday’s attack had them on edge.

“It’s not something you’d really expect, especially like at this time of year,” said Sims, who only chose to give her first name. “Summer is just starting. People are just starting to come in.”

“It’s like something out of a movie. You don’t expect to hear something like that in this kind of area,” Van Pittius said. “You feel safe. You constantly have kids and families walking or bicycling around and then this happens.”

Placer County sheriff deputies say that night, they got a 911 call from the multimillion-dollar home, which is just feet from Lake Tahoe’s shore, but there was no one on the other line.

Emergency crews arrived to find Spohr dead from a single gunshot wound.

His wife, Wendy Wood, had been shot in the head. She was alive but unresponsive. Wood is now in the ICU.

The couple’s daughter released a statement Thursday, saying, “Tahoe is supposed to be a safe community. We love this community, and we need help from it.”

Friday, cleanup crews were inside the home clearing what was left of the crime scene.

Detectives say they do not believe others in the area are at risk.

“I mean, it’s still super unsettling. Literally feet away from where you’re sleeping at night,” Sims said.

The sheriff’s office released an extended video of a person of interest they say was captured on surveillance walking around the property hours before they believe Spohr was killed.

Detectives say there were no signs of forced entry and nothing of value is believed to have been taken.

“It sounds very suspicious,” Van Pittius said. “I don’t even know if anything will come of it from what I’ve heard. But hopefully, they catch the guy.”

Detectives are hoping people who were in the Homewood area last Saturday maybe saw the person of interest. They are also asking for homeowners to come forward who may have gotten surveillance video of him getting into his vehicle.