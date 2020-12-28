‘Devastating’: Businesses feeling impact of stay-at-home order

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Some businesses say they don’t know how much longer they can hold on with current COVID-19 restrictions.

Staff at Lodi Beer Company are completing orders as fast as they can, but say the problem they face is there’s not enough orders to stay busy.

“It’s devastating for us,” said owner Roger Rehmke.

Rehmke has owned his business for 15 years and adds that he’s no different than any other hospitality business impacted by the pandemic.

“The outside dining, it’s a slow burn,” Rehmke told FOX40. “You’re going down slower. But now, you are going down a cliff.”

He says the rate of speed would be even worse if he didn’t have any help from the community. The city of Lodi is working with local restaurants to deliver three meals a day to local seniors.

But Rehmke says businesses around the region aren’t in the same situation.

“I don’t know how long this thing is going to take and who all is going to be left when it’s all done,” Rehmke said.

Over at Smack Pie Pizza, owner Krysta Pleyte continues to remain positive but says walk-in business makes up about 45% of sales, which is now gone.

“It’s cut us down a lot,” Pleyte said. “It’s to where we are watching every dime.”

She adds it doesn’t help when she invested in outdoor equipment like tables and chairs but never got a chance to put them to use.

“We are trying to make it work. There is nothing we are saying no to at this point. We are willing to do what it takes,” Pleyte said.

She and Rehmke say they appreciate the customers who show up consistently.

But if nothing changes, both business owners say they are months away from throwing in the towel.

“If we lost it, we don’t have anything to fall back on. It’s not like we have a huge retirement or anything like that is waiting for us,” Rehmke said.

It’s likely that the regional stay-at-home order for the San Joaquin Valley region will continue. County officials said they are waiting on an official word from the California Department of Public Health on Monday.