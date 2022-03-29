SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The daily rainfall record for March 28 was broken in Sacramento on Tuesday.
The rain gauge recorded 1.11 inches of rain, topping the previous record of 1.05 inches set in 1963. The high totals were due to thunderstorms between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., which provided the area with downpours.
Stockton also broke the daily record of 0.34 inches (1974), reporting 0.66 inches of rain.
The rain was enough to push Sacramento back into a surplus for the water year.
It will be short-lived, though. A surplus of 0.26 inches will only keep Sacramento in the green until April 1.
This storm brings Sacramento’s water year total to 15.82 inches. A normal water year is 18 inches.
California is entering another dry and warm pattern without any storms on the horizon. The Climate Prediction Center reports that Northern California will likely experience below-normal precipitation for the months of April, May and June.