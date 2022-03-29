SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The daily rainfall record for March 28 was broken in Sacramento on Tuesday.

The rain gauge recorded 1.11 inches of rain, topping the previous record of 1.05 inches set in 1963. The high totals were due to thunderstorms between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., which provided the area with downpours.

Sacramento got lucky with some thunderstorm downpours yesterday. A daily rainfall record was broken in Sac and Stockton. Great day! pic.twitter.com/O3GElSDH9M — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) March 29, 2022

Stockton also broke the daily record of 0.34 inches (1974), reporting 0.66 inches of rain.

The rain was enough to push Sacramento back into a surplus for the water year.

It will be short-lived, though. A surplus of 0.26 inches will only keep Sacramento in the green until April 1.

Yesterday's rain put Sac Exec back into the green. It will be short lived tho. This surplus will only last to the end of the month without any rain in the forecast. pic.twitter.com/IULCA4RI0y — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) March 29, 2022

No rain in the forecast for the next 7 days, and then to add insult to injury the CPC is giving Northern California a below normal precip outlook for April-May-June. pic.twitter.com/21VttsePOy — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) March 29, 2022

This storm brings Sacramento’s water year total to 15.82 inches. A normal water year is 18 inches.

California is entering another dry and warm pattern without any storms on the horizon. The Climate Prediction Center reports that Northern California will likely experience below-normal precipitation for the months of April, May and June.