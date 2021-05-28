Did you feel it? Preliminary magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts Sierra

DOLLAR POINT, Calif. (KTXL) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 struck Friday morning near Dollar Point.

The quake, which was recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey shortly before 8:30 a.m., was initially reported to have a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 but was later revised.

The epicenter is about 14 miles from South Lake Tahoe. At least three aftershocks were recorded shortly after.

There were no reports of damage.

According to the USGS, people reportedly felt the quake as far away as Escalalon and just outside Oakland.