‘Difficult to impossible’: Rain, snow continues impacting holiday travel in the Sierra

(KTXL) — Rain and snow is expected to return to the region Sunday making travel in the Sierra “difficult to impossible,” according to the National Weather Service.

The Sacramento Valley and Sierra got a break in rain and snow early Sunday morning, but the next wave of storm conditions hit Sunday afternoon and continue into Monday.

Rain and widespread mountain snow is expected to return later this morning/early afternoon. Mountain travel will be difficult to impossible and is HIGHLY DISCOURAGED through tomorrow. Check road conditions at https://t.co/6jnhwJNN7a or 1-800-427-7623 #CAwx pic.twitter.com/H4DB1Ow5Ms — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 26, 2021

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 10 a.m. Tuesday with multiple rounds of snow expected to fall Sunday night through Monday.

The storm is forecasted to drop 1-3 feet of snow and bring heavy winds up to 45 mph. Sierra ridges could see up to 100 mph wind speeds.

Due to poor visibility from whiteout conditions, Highway 50 and Interstate 80, along with several other highways, were closed Saturday night. Caltrans advised drivers to rethink their travel plans to the Sierra.

Good morning!☃️ Heading to the Sierra? Please rethink your plans.🤔I-80, US-50 & several other highways CLOSED due to the winter storm & poor visibility. Mountain travel today (Sun.) will be difficult to impossible & HIGHLY DISCOURAGED.🥶#KnowBeforeYouGo https://t.co/HS687UgNj7 pic.twitter.com/R5B59quYW5 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 26, 2021

Chain controls are in effect for parts of Interstate 80, Highway 50, Highway 88 and Highway 89.

Visit the Quick Map website for the latest road conditions.

Behind this storm, temperatures will drop with overnight lows dipping down to near freezing levels. The cold air brings the potential for low elevation snow Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.