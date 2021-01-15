Diners return to Sacramento patios on first Friday since stay-at-home order lifted

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For the first Friday since being lifted from the state’s stay-at-home order, Sacramento County welcomed back outdoor diners at its restaurants.

“We can’t go in but we have outdoor dining and I’m thrilled about that,” said diner Mike Cimorelli. “I mean, just pan around, there’s so many things going on.”

It has been a while since downtown Sacramento has seen a busy night life.

“Yeah, I expected crowds,” said diner Keith Springer. “Everybody has been cooped up for a long time. They are ready to be out and enjoy life again.”

A stretch along I Street in midtown was packed with those looking for a change of pace. It was a chance to get back to traditions for some.

“It is so comforting and in so many ways,” said Unity Sakamoto. “We have a small group that we call ‘foodie friends’ and on Fridays we normally do ‘foodie Fridays’ where we pick a restaurant in Sacramento, we go out and just enjoy the food and wine. And a small group of us get to do that again, so it’s lovely.”

For the owner of Aioli Bodega Espanola, the crowds create a very busy and exhausting time. But for his customers and employees, it’s worth all the work.

“I was able to string a team together last minute and get them mostly back to work,” said owner Aziz Bellarbi Salah. “I mean, this is money in the pockets, people paying rent. That’s what this means to us and we are grateful to have the business.”