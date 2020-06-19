Diocese of Sacramento says Dixon pastor tested positive for COVID-19

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — A pastor at a Catholic church in Dixon has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento sent a release Thursday saying Rev. Hector Montoya of St. Peter’s Parish tested positive after he was present at public mass throughout the previous week.

The Diocese of Sacramento reports the pastor and deacons at the church were not wearing face coverings during Communion, which are required under state guidelines for all places of worship.

“We are deeply concerned by this news and extremely disappointed that some of the required precautions appear not to have been followed. Our focus at this time is on notifying parishioners and the community, but we will continue to investigate this matter and take any remedial actions required,” Thursday’s release read.

Public masses at St. Peter’s have been halted until further notice.

Parishioners have been notified of the positive case and the church will be sanitized.

Solano County gave its places of worship permission to reopen with modifications on May 27.