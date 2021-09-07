Discovery Bay woman dies after grandson backs into her with golf cart in ‘tragic and sad’ accident

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — In what the California Highway Patrol called “a tragic and sad incident,” a Discovery Bay woman died Sunday after her grandson accidentally hit her with a golf cart.

Around 10:35 p.m., a 74-year-old woman was helping her 8-year-old grandson back a golf cart of her garage on Discovery Bay Boulevard, the CHP wrote.

With the golf cart in reverse, the CHP said the boy accelerated at full speed, hitting his grandmother and a pickup truck in the driveway.

Emergency personnel and CHP officers were called to the house and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s name has not been released.