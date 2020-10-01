Disneyland employees hold vigil at Capitol urging Newsom to sign bill to protect their jobs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Disneyland Resort employees caravanned to the State Capitol Wednesday to ask Governor Gavin Newsom to protect their jobs.

Lindsay Rickman and other Disneyland Resort cast members came to Sacramento with candles in hand, urging Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 3216, which would guarantee they could return to their jobs once the pandemic crisis subsides.

“Governor Newsom, I think you’ve done a great job. From the beginning, I’m a big supporter of you, and it kills to be down here fighting you on this,” Rickman said. “But last night, my husband got laid off from Disney and I’m next, and we have a family to support.”

“He’s protected us, the workers thus far. Go that extra mile,” said Myriam Parker, another Disneyland Resort employee.

Disneyland announced this week that 28,000 employees would be laid off in California and Florida, 3,500 who are restaurant and hotel union workers, including those at the Capitol.

“The hardest part is now finding out that we don’t really have a job to go back to pretty soon. They’re going to be laying off about 950 or our union members,” Disneyland Resort employee Bonnie Gutierrez explained.

“We love our jobs. We want to come back,” Parker said.

“All we want is our security back. We’re not asking for anything other than for you to sign the bill and give us that security that we worked really hard to get,” Rickman said.

By Wednesday night, Newsom had vetoed AB 3216.

“I recognize the real problem this bill is trying to fix,” Newsom said in his veto message. But he said the bill is written so broadly that it would apply “during any state of emergency for all layoffs, including those that may be unrelated to such emergency.”

Moreover, he wrote, the requirements “place too onerous a burden on employers” who also have been hard hit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.