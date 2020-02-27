District 13 race heats up as ads, mailers target Stockton councilwoman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- The race for a Central Valley Assembly seat has been heating up.

Mailers and radio ads point to a 6-year-old traffic stop involving a candidate for the District 13 seat in the State Assembly. The accusations involve pot use and the misuse of a then-upcoming council post to avoid pot charges.

Current Stockton City Councilwoman Christina Fugazi is the target of the mailers and ads by an entity calling itself Keep California Golden, indicating major funding from the state Building Industry Association and the California Association of Realtors.

“Not cited, not accused, not given a field sobriety test, a breathalyzer. It's irrelevant," Fugazi said of the accusations.

Fugazi stresses she has made a life choice not to drink and has never done an illicit drug.

The councilwoman said the voters “know the truth.”

“And I think they believe this is a disgusting way for somebody to get votes," she told FOX40.

Since Feb. 7, state records show Keep California Golden has spent almost $270,000 on ads and other efforts opposing Fugazi and supporting one of her opponents, San Joaquin County Supervisor Kathy Miller.

The ad clarifies Miller was not involved with the message. Despite a long history of critiquing Fugazi and butting heads politically, in this instance Miller told FOX40 via statement:

"I don't know how these groups make these decisions. I only know that I am responsible for my campaign which is 100 percent positive." Kathy Miller

Carlos Villapudua, the third Democrat in the race to represent Stockton, Tracy and Mountain House, among other areas, said this is a terrible development in the last days of the primary campaign.

"Voters don't want to hear that. I mean, most voters want to hear the issues, why you're running,” Villapudua said. “That's why we've been doing a lot of grassroots campaigning."

Political analysts say eyes are on District 13 because it’s a blue island in a red Central Valley.

So why might builders and realtors be pushing against a more progressive candidate and pushing for a moderate one?

"Moderate Dems tend to form coalitions with some of their Republican colleagues and they tend to be more supportive of small business of those types of issues," political consultant Tim Rosales said.