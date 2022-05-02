ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Arden-Arcade schools were placed in lockdown after one student stabbed another Monday morning, officials said.

The San Juan Unified School District said both students attend Encina Preparatory High School and that the fight occurred near the campus. One of the students was injured and is receiving medical attention, the district said.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Rod Grassmann told FOX40 the wound was superficial and needs stitches. Grassmann added that the other student was arrested and taken to Juvenile Hall.

Officials said Encina Preparatory and Katherine Johnson Middle School, which are located on the same campus, were in a precautionary shelter in place order while law enforcement investigates the incident.

While under lockdown, the district said students continued learning inside classrooms. District officials said movement on campus was limited and visitors were not allowed to enter the premises.

Officials said they expected the shelter in place order to be lifted once law enforcement concluded its investigation. The district said it’ll later share information about picking up students.

This is a developing story.