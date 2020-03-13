District: 2 high school students from Modesto exposed to COVID-19

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A voicemail to parents from the Modesto City School District reports two high school students were exposed to COVID-19.

Thursday’s message from an MCSD spokeswoman says two Thomas Downey High School students who live in the same household were exposed when a family member tested positive for the virus Wednesday.

Both students have been tested but the results have not been confirmed.

The voicemail from MCSD telling families and staff about two students who were exposed to COVID-19.

All Modesto City schools will remain open, according to the district. Campuses will be sanitized and deep cleaned daily.

As of Thursday night, there have been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Stanislaus County.