District attorney warns of fake, unauthorized at-home COVID testing kits being sold online

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The demand for at-home testing kits has skyrocketed this week amid the COVID-19 omicron variant surge in Northern California.

The San Joaquin District Attorney warned residents Wednesday about fake and unauthorized at-home testing kits being sold online by “opportunistic scammers” who are taking advantage of customers in need of kits.

On the app-based e-commerce website OfferUP, at-home testing kits are being sold for as much as $150, which is a considerable increase when some Northern California counties are handing kits out to the public for free.

“Using these fake products isn’t just a waste of money, it increases your risk of unknowingly spreading COVID-19 or not getting the appropriate treatment,” the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office said in its consumer alert.

The attorney’s office advised consumers who are shopping online for COVID tests kits to pay by credit card and make sure the kits that are being purchased are authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers can also report any suspected scam sellers or bogus test kits by tapping or clicking here.