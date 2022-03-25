SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District is facing more than $20,000 in fines because of health and safety violations.

FOX40 News obtained a citation that was recently issued to the district by Cal/OSHA, the state’s workplace safety agency. Most of the violations are related to COVID-19 protocols.

“I’m hearing a lot of people saying we’re striking for money. We’re striking for safety,” said Becky Van Nest, who works at New Joseph Bonnheim Elementary.

Van Nest’s concern for safety is echoed by a new report from Cal/OSHA. A complaint triggered an inspection at Bonnheim starting Sept. 20 of last year.

The result was 11 violations, eight of which were related to COVID-19.

“Does not surprise me at all,” Van Nest said.

Van Nest teaches fourth grade and said sanitation and contact tracing stood out to her as areas where the school was lacking.

“If there is a sanitizer in the classroom, the teacher has probably bought it. If the rooms are wiped down and being cleaned, that’s with wipes the teachers have bought,” Van Nest told FOX40.

Cal/OSHA’s report shows two of the violations are regulatory, which could have to do with record-keeping.

“The employer did not keep a record of and track all COVID-19 cases in accordance with this section,” Cal/OSHA said.

Those records could be things such as the employee’s name, contact information, occupation, location where the employee worked, the date of the last day at the workplace, and the date of a positive COVID-19 test

There are seven general violations, meaning they are not likely to cause death or serious harm but are directly related to employee safety.

“The employer did not give written notice of possible exposure to COVID-19, to all employees at the worksite during the high-risk exposure period within one business day,” Cal/OSHA’s report stated. “The employer did not implement effective cleaning and disinfecting procedures for frequently touched surfaces/objects and areas/materials/equipment used by a COVID case during the high-risk exposure period,”

“I just feel there should have been a better protocol on campus as far as taking care of our campus,” said teacher Lavida Edmondson.

The last two violations are considered serious, meaning they could lead to death or serious harm.

“The employer did not effectively evaluate the activities and all locations at the workplace which may have been visited by the COVID-19 case, during the high-risk exposure period,” Cal/OSHA reported. “The employer did not immediately perform an effective investigation and review of potentially relevant COVID-19 policies, procedures, controls and implement changes as needed to prevent further spread of COVID-19, in accordance with this section.”

Those 11 violations at Bonnheim will cost the district $23,000.

Sacramento City Unified released a statement.

“We continue to be proud of the hard work that our team has done to ensure compliance with the numerous and evolving guidance and regulations related to COVID-19 mitigation and will analyze how best to respond to Cal/OSHA,” the district said.