SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A student was stabbed at Sierra Oaks K-8 school in Sacramento on Thursday, according to the San Juan Unified School District.

Trent Allen, SJUSD Director of Community Relations, told FOX40 that the female student who was stabbed was transported to a local hospital.

The girl was allegedly stabbed by another female student, who was later detained and transported to Juvenile Hall, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Both students are in seventh grade.

Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the sheriff’s office said the victim’s wounds are non-life threatening and the alleged juvenile used a household knife. Parents have been contacted, Grassmann said.

Allen said the school day continued with counseling support available to any students who need it.

This is a developing story