Dixie Fire burns nearly 60,000 acres, remains 15% contained

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Cal Fire crews are continuing their efforts to contain the Dixie Fire along the burn scar of the disastrous 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County.

The Dixie Fire, burning northeast of Paradise, started July 13. By Tuesday morning, Cal Fire said the fire had burned 59,984 acres and remained at 15% contained.

Pacific Gas & Electric has reported to California utility regulators that its equipment may have been involved in the fire’s start.

PG&E equipment has repeatedly been linked to major wildfires, including the Camp Fire that ravaged the town of Paradise and killed 85 people.

A Google Earth Studio visualization of the Dixie Fire on July 19. (Courtesy: CEDR Digital Corps)

More than 800 structures are threatened by the fire, which is bordered by the Union Pacific Rail Line and Highway 70. Two structures have been destroyed.

Between Monday and Tuesday, the Dixie Fire continued to move east and north, Cal Fire said. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the area Tuesday, but will most likely be east of the fire.

Crews have had to battle the blaze mostly from the air due to difficult terrain. The effort was delayed for a time when civilian drones were detected in the area.

Narrow roads into the fire area have been closed to all but fire personnel.

In some places where firefighters are not able to access the flames by road, they’re using Union Pacific engines, with water tanks in the front and back. The engines travel the tracks on the west side of the Feather River, which also provides a convenient water source for helicopters.

Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service posted video of what they said was a pyrocumulonimbus cloud over the fire. NASA has called the latter the “fire-breathing dragon of clouds” because they are so hot and big that they create their own weather.

#Dixie wildfire was producing some

pyro cumulonimbus this afternoon within the plume of smoke from between 3:30 pm to present. Currently 4:30 pm. #Cawx pic.twitter.com/ytXYS2eixS — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 19, 2021

Camp Creek Road, Highway 70 at the north junction, Highway 89 Greenville Wye, Oroville-Quincy Highway at Plains Road and Bucks Lake Road at River Dance are closed in Plumas County, officials said. In Butte County, Highway 70 is closed from 14.3 miles east of the junction of Highway 191.

Cal Fire is directing residents to their county’s CodeRed emergency alert system for evacuation information:

Evacuation orders in Plumas County were expanded Monday.

Evacuation orders in the area include: the High Lakes recreational area east of Butte-Plumas county line, Butte-Plumas County Line east to Twain on both sides of Highway 70, Meadow Valley and Bucks Lake, Caribou Road north to the Humbug and Humboldt roads intersection, Prattville Butt Reservoir Road to the Butte-Plumas County Line, and the community of Seneca south to Highway 70.

Jonesville and all High Lakes areas are under evacuation order in Butte County.

Tehama County Line east to Old Loma Road, Carpenter Ridge east to Skyway, Skyway north from Humbug Summit line to Butte Creek and all of the Fish Creek area are under an evacuation warning.

Officials also shared an evacuation map, with areas colored red representing mandatory evacuations and the yellow areas being evacuation warning zones.

Lassen National Forest officials have also issued a closure as of Friday.

The following locations have been listed as evacuation centers:

Quincy High School, 6 Quincy Junction Road in Plumas County

Shelter for animals at 2279 Del Oro and Mono Street East in Butte County

Click or tap here for additional information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.