Dixie Fire disrupts Lassen County 911 calls as fire hits one month mark

(KTXL) — Friday marks one month since the Dixie fire first ignited and it shows no sign of slowing down.

The fire has burned 537,776 acres and is 31% contained. According to Cal Fire, 1,113 structures have been destroyed with another 14,956 threatened. Three first responders have been injured.

Fire officials say the Dixie fire has damaged fiber optics cables, causing on-and-off issues with 911 within Lassen County.

Towns like Chester and Prattville were supposed to have their evacuation orders downgraded to warnings, but with the Dixie fire picking up, that plan was cancelled.

Now fire crews are making sure the fire stays out of communities like Westwood. Fire crews put out spot fires as they tried to stop the flames from crossing Highway 36.

“Spot fires are always an issue,” said Brad Bihun, public information officer for California’s response to the Dixie Fire.

The weather caused concerns as crews worried about thunderstorms with the potential for lightning strikes as the fire picked up steam, spreading into Lassen County and also toward the Westwood area.

“We put a lot of resources in there,” Bihun said.

On Friday night, the west zone of the Dixie fire continued to burn in remote areas with limited access, making the firefight difficult. Thick smoke grounded air operations at times, but officials say the smoke kept fire activity moderate throughout the day.

Bulldozers continued to create lines in the hopes of stopping California’s second largest wildfire in history.

“We have contingency lines, we have crews in those areas fighting the fire aggressively, making sure it doesn’t get in those communities anymore,” Bihun said.

There are more than 100 uncontained fires across the country, causing a shortage in getting more help on this fire.

One month since the fire first ignited, crews continue to put in the work in the hopes the Dixie fire will finally be tamed.