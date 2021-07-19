Dixie Fire forces expanded evacuations in Plumas County, road closures in Oroville

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials in Plumas County are expanded evacuation orders and the California Highway Patrol are closing roads in Oroville due to the spread of the Dixie Fire.

Officials announced at 5:27 p.m. Monday that the evacuation orders are expanding from Twain East to Paxton and the Greenville Wye at Highway 89 and Highway 70.

Officials warned that residents in those areas to evacuate immediately.

“If you remain emergency personnel may not be able to assist you,” Plumas County officials said in their announcement on Facebook.

Officials also posted a link to the evacuation map with areas colored red representing mandatory evacuations and the yellow areas being evacuation warning zones.

The Dixie Fire, burning northeast of Paradise, started July 13. By Monday morning, Cal Fire said the fire had burned 30,074 acres and was 15% contained. The fire grew more than 11,000 acres since the last update on Sunday.

Due to the fire’s spread, CHP officers announced the closure of two roads in the Oroville area at 5:26 p.m.

The first road closure is at State Highway 70 and Deadwood Road and the second closure is at Oro Quincy Highway and Four trees, according to CHP.

CHP says traffic will not be allowed through and they ask residents to be careful driving in the area when looking for alternative routes.

Cal Fire officials in Butte County gave an update on the Dixie Fire on Facebook Monday night.

This story is developing.