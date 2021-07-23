Dixie Fire: Residents on alert as some ignore evacuation warnings

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – The number of homes and other buildings threatened by the Dixie Fire went up from 1,500 Thursday to more than 7,000 Friday.

Despite warnings and orders to leave, some residents are deciding to stay behind.

“I am not leaving,” said Butte Meadows resident Ken Jordan. “I didn’t want to leave.”

The erratic spreading of the Dixie Fire prompted the evacuations of Butte Meadows Friday afternoon.

“We were on the Bambi Inn and one of the Cal Fires Engines pulled up and said it was going to be a mandatory evacuation, it wasn’t a surprise,” Jordan said.

The blaze has now become the largest wildfire burning in the state so far this year.

Even though some Butte Meadows homeowners have chosen to go against fire officials’ warnings and orders to leave for their safety, they say they are monitoring this fire very closely.

“That seven to nine miles get really small really quick,” said Butte Meadows resident Mike Maloney

Maloney says they are packed and ready to go when the time comes.

“While we have a degree of choice, we are choosing to remain and monitor. That is where we are right now,” he told FOX40. “If things get worse, there is not a soul here that wants to be a superhero.”

The Dixie Fire has burned more than 167,000 acres in Butte and Plumas counties and it isn’t letting up.

“As of last night to this morning, it grew nearly 30,000 acres,” said Cal Fire Public Information Officer Eduardo Gonzalez.

Cal Fire says the weather hasn’t been cooperating.

“When those winds do come up, it’s burning so hot that those embers are able to get sent out and start spot fires,” Gonzalez explained.

The Dixie Fire has yet to arrive in the town of Jonesville, but fire crews are already on scene doing structure protection just in case. In the meantime, homeowners are checking their phones.

“Social media is your friend, it gets you first-hand immediate information,” Maloney said.

The evacuation center is located in Oroville.

Cal fire tells FOX40 they are trying to get the upper hand and are hoping conditions improve.