Dixon fire chief retires after 33 years as a firefighter

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — Starting as a volunteer firefighter in 1987, the Dixon fire chief retired Saturday.

Fire Chief Greg Lewis worked as a volunteer until he was hired as a full time paid fire captain in 1996. He later became a division chief and fire marshal in 2010 for eight years.

Lewis later became fire chief in 2018.

Chief Lewis has served this community, the city and the firefighters with distinction, poise and integrity for the last 33 years. Congratulations on your well-earned retirement Chief Lewis. Dixon Professional Firefighters Association – IAFF Local 4665