DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — Dixon Police said a report that a student had a gun on campus led to an arrest on Monday.

Just after 11 a.m., officers went to John Knight Middle School, and they, along with the school resource officer, found the student the report was about.

According to police, the student was a 13-year-old boy, and he reportedly had a pistol and magazines in his backpack. Police also put the school in lockdown to search for other possible threats.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No other threats were found.

The student was arrested on suspicion of having a gun in a school, having a concealable gun, a high-capacity magazine, and live ammunition.

Dixon Police said they are investigating how the student got the gun, and the Dixon Unified School District will have an administrative inquiry into the student’s status.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 707-678-7070.