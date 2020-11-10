Dixon police investigate hit-and-run collision that left 70-year-old woman dead, 71-year-old man injured

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Dixon authorities are investigating the cause of a hit-and-run collision where a 70-year-old woman died.

Police received a welfare check request for a person in the area of North First Street and East B Street, as well as calls about a hit-and-run collision. They arrived to find a citizen performing CPR on an unresponsive 70-year-old woman.

Officers assisted, but the woman succumbed to her injuries.

A nearby 71-year-old man was also transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified a vehicle of interest and are looking to speak to its owner. The vehicle is a white 2010 Nissan Murano with Virginia license plate URS-7882. It has two distinct decals on the rear window, one of a white butterfly.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office of the Coroner is notifying next of kin and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

If anyone has information, they may contact contact Detective Alberto Oliveira at 707-678-7080.