DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Dixon Police Department is looking for two missing juveniles who were last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Police said they are looking for cousins 13-year-old Liam Bourland and 13-year-old McKenzie Johnson.

Bourland was last seen walking away from John Knight Middle School in Dixon before school started. He was then seen in Vacaville with Johnson later that day.

Thursday morning Johnson was reported missing to the Vacaville Police Department.

According to police, they believe that Bourland and Johnson are together, however, their whereabouts are unknown. They do not have cell phones or electronic devices with them.

Police said that Bourland is a white male with light brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’5 and weighs 155 pounds. Police said that he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red sweatshirt that was covered by a black sweatshirt, and tan moccasin-type shoes.

Police said that Johnson is a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is approximately 5’6 and weighs 100 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and had her black backpack.

Anyone with information about Bourland and Johnson should call the Dixon Police Department at 707-678-7070.