Dixon resident shares moments before fire destroys four-plex

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) – Four families are left without a home after a four-plex was destroyed by a raging fire on the Fourth of July.

Melissa Courville shared her unit with her three young daughters, and she told FOX40 Monday she’s still in disbelief.

“I’m still in shock,” Courville said. “I don’t really know that I’ve even processed this fully.”

The fire broke out Sunday night as residents set off many fireworks.

“Last night, there was a lot of illegal fireworks in Dixon,” said Dixon Fire Department Division Chief John Malone.

But fire investigators are still determining how the fire started at the four-plex on the corner of C and North Washington streets.

Courville said she smelled smoke, then a neighbor screamed for them to get out.

“My oldest daughter ran back to her room to get something and one of my twins chased her, so then I was screaming for them to get out,” Courville recalled. “They saw flames as we were running out and people screaming.”

Courville says after escaping from the apartment, she looked back to see their cars engulfed in flames.

“When the crews got on scene, fire was fully involved in the structure,” Malone said. “Fire was blowing approximately halfway out into the street. It took approximately an hour to get this fire under control.”

The complex was home to four separate families.

Aside from Courville and her daughters, there is a family downstairs, and the upstairs unit was where the family dog alerted its owner to the fire.

The last unit was occupied by a family with a 7-month-old toddler.

Some of the residents returned today, as firefighters helped get their personal belongings out.

“Our community is wonderful. So many people have already come through and helped me and helped my kids,” Courville said.

For those who would like to help Courville, tap or click here for the family’s GoFundMe page.