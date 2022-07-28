SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents in the Sacramento region can now order “Another One” from a to-go restaurant behind one of the biggest names in music.

DJ Khaled’s ghost kitchen restaurant Another Wing — a riff on his famous catchphrase — officially opened Thursday in the Sacramento region. Another Wing’s menu features traditional and boneless wings, chicken tenders and fries.

Orders can be picked at the Hilton Garden Inn and Suites in Natomas at 2540 Ventura Oaks Way and customers can also order online for delivery by using the UberEats, DoorDash and Grubhub apps.

“These wings are the G.O.A. T. (greatest of all time) and now they’re officially arrived in Sactown,” DJ Khaled said in a press release. “We’re all about bringing amazing flavors, to everyone, everywhere — so whether you’re ordering for halftime or finishing a float down the river we’ve got you covered with the best wings in the game.”

Many of the menu’s items have names inspired by Khaled’s song titles and catchphrases such as All I Do is Wing, Never Stop Winging, Major Key Meal and the I’m On One side onion rings.

The wing sauces also riff on Khaled’s songs and catch phrases including They Don’t Want You to Win Truffalo, Un Un Un Believable Buffalo, Suffering from Success Sesame Teriyaki and You Loyal! Lemon Pepper.

As for dipping sauce, Baby, You Smart blue cheese and Holla At Me honey dijon are among the options for customers.

Another Wing is a collaboration between Khaled and REEF Technology, one of the largest ghost kitchen operators in North America. Another Wing has 150 locations across three continents since it was launched in November 2021.

“We’re thrilled to be delivering the incredible flavors of Another Wing throughout Sacramento,” REEF’s Chief Creative Officer Alan Philips said in a press release. “With this groundbreaking hotel partnership we are continuing to expand the ways that ghost kitchens can help innovative food brands scale while delighting new and existing fans.”

Another Wing’s hours of operation are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.