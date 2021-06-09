DOCO to host job fair on day of California’s full reopening

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento’s Downtown Commons will be hosting a job fair next week for nearly 20 of its businesses and partners.

DOCO says representatives will provide information on employment opportunities Tuesday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the West Plaza.

Businesses will have full-time and part-time positions available in a range of industries, including janitorial, retail, restaurant, bar and security.

Some on-the-spot interviews may also be offered.

June 15 also marks California’s reopening, which will see businesses across the state fully open again after more than a year of on-and-off closures.

“With the return of much-anticipated special events and concerts later this summer, nearly 20 valued DOCO tenants, partners, and members of the DOCO Merchants’ Association will be participating in this special hiring event by showcasing information about employment opportunities,” Wednesday’s release reads.

Random drawings will also be held during the event for a chance to win gift cards from local businesses.

Businesses included in DOCO’s job fair are listed below.

ABM Janitorial

Allied Security

Burger Lounge

Echo & Rig

Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar

Flatstick Pub

Identity Boutique

Jamba

Fanatics

The Look

Macy’s

Panda Express

The Pizza Press

Poke Ichii

Polanco Cantina

Punch Bowl Social

Residences at The Sawyer

Yard House