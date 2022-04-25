(KTXL) — Given how COVID-19 impacted life around the world, people everywhere had to confront situations they never thought they would see.

That was especially true for health care workers who were on the frontlines of the pandemic. Watching the virus pack emergency rooms, ravage communities and claim lives pushed them to their personal and professional limits.

Dr. Hillary Goodwin, an emergency doctor at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville, was one of those doctors on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

Goodwin spoke with Sonseeahray on Monday about how she dealt with her emotions by making quilts that became an award-winning project.