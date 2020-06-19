Doctor discusses importance of wearing masks to prevent COVID-19

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — For community organizer Polet Hernandez, wearing a mask is just as important as sharing her message.

“As we continue to fight for social justice we also have to keep in mind that we have to keep our community and ourselves safe,” Hernandez said.

Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday that Californians are now required to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But many may wonder how effective face coverings actually are.

“It just makes sense that in order for us to reduce the transmission of the virus, that we do have to use a face mask and that’s the purpose of it,” Dr. Elaine Soriano, an internist and pediatrician at Golden Valley Health Centers, told FOX40.

Soriano said frequent hand washing and wearing a mask can prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.

“Recent studies have shown that, again, it is a respiratory virus and the mode of transmission is predominately airborne,” Soriano said.

Soriano says masks, even the homemade variety with filters, can protect you and the people you love. For added protection, she says a coffee filter or vacuum filter can be added to homemade masks.

“You may have COVID and you don’t know it,” Soriano said. “What would happen if your grandma or grandpa or your mom, who has diabetes, hypertension, gets it from you? You know, you have to think about that.”

Hernandez says she supports the state’s latest move.

“I feel like that’s a good positive requirement because we do want to fight COVID-19,” she said.