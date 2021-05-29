Doctor offers health tips to stay cool during holiday weekend heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As temperatures are expected to hit more than 100 degrees this Memorial Day weekend, health officials are warning people of spending too much time in the sun.

“I don’t know how we’re going to be reacting to this heat coming up, you know, it’s going to be a hot one,” said Roger Florez, the owner of Florez Bar and Grill.

The Sacramento area is about to get its first heat wave this year with temperatures expecting to hit as high as 104 degrees on Monday.

Florez told FOX40 Saturday that he’s prepared as much as he can to help make guests comfortable over the weekend.

“We actually added some fans, some TVs outside. As you can see, we added some canopies for a little bit more shading,” Florez said.

Because it’s a holiday weekend and people are expected to be spending more time outdoors, Sutter Health’s Dr. Arthur Jey warns people of spending too much time in the sun.

“If you start to get confused, or light-headed, or faint. In fact, when you get so hot, you might even stop sweating, which is a very scary point,” Jey explained.

Jey encourages people to stay inside during the hottest parts of the day, between noon and 4 p.m. but understands many people will most likely be spending their time by the pool or river.

For those who are, he has suggestions on how to prevent any heat-related illness.

“An umbrella, a shaded area, a tree, that you can just get away from the heat,” Jey said.

And he says staying hydrated is the key.

Because people will be celebrating the holiday this weekend, Jey warns people of drinking too much alcohol in the heat.

“Everything in moderation, but just be aware that when you start to drink alcohol, you’re not hydrating the correct way and you’re more likely to get heat stroke related exhaustion,” Jey explained.

Jey says hydrating with water is the most important thing, but he also suggests wearing a hat to protect your head and reapplying sunscreen throughout the day.

Jey also advises for those who are out in the heat for hours to take 15-minute breaks in the shade every 45 minutes.