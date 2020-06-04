Doctor urges caution while protesting during a pandemic

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As protesters rally in the streets over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, public health officials are worried about the spread of COVID-19 at demonstrations.

Infectious disease experts call these rallies “super-spreading” events. Not only are there hundreds, if not thousands, of people in close quarters, but they’re also often yelling, which increases the risk of spreading the virus.

“Putting people in close proximity is something you want to avoid if people have the infection,” Dr. Judith Currier, chief of UCLA’s Infectious Diseases Division, told FOX40.

Currier is bracing for a potential surge in cases in the coming weeks with demonstrators crowding together across the country.

“Physical distancing was to try to reduce the risk of transmission and it worked and it (cases) has gone down,” Currier said. “So this will be a stress test.”

She said it’s not only about proximity but protest activities, like yelling and cheering, that can spread droplets that cause the illness. Tear gas used by police to disperse crowds can also cause people to cough, spreading the disease even further.

But she said there are steps protesters can take to cut down on the risk.

“Wearing a mask, washing your hands, not getting too close to other people,” she said.

She also said those who go to a protest should consider getting tested for the virus. West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon took that advice after attending a demonstration on Saturday.

“If we wait until the moment when you and I might test because we got symptoms, it’s too late,” Cabaldon said. “At the point of symptoms, we’ve already transmitted the virus to many, many other people.”

Cabaldon urges his neighbors to raise their voices while exercising caution.

“The COVID epidemic is not a reason to shut yourself off from our civic duty to be good citizens and to participate. Right now is a key moment in the evolution of our country and our society,” he said.

While public health officials are watching closely to see if there is a surge in cases, we may never know the exact cause because these protests began right around the same time as social distancing rules started relaxing.