Doctor who volunteered to fight pandemic in NYC returns home to Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — A Carmichael doctor who spent two weeks treating COVID-19 patients in New York City is home.

Dr. Nate Beckerman volunteered to travel to the epicenter of the pandemic, putting his own health at risk to help others.

His coworkers told FOX40 that Beckerman deserved a hero’s welcome home.

“It’s a great feeling coming back to this family,” said Beckerman.

Coworkers surprised Beckerman as he went in for his first shift back at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael Sunday.

Beckerman traveled in a team of 14 doctors from California.

The team of all volunteers worked out of an Intensive Care Unit and exclusively treated patients with the coronavirus.

“The sickest of these patients are some of the sickest patients that I’ve seen in quite some time,” Beckerman told FOX40. “We know how to manage respiratory disease. We know how to manage respiratory failure. But this is a novel virus. And it does things that we haven’t seen before.”

Beckerman said the trip was one of the most trying experiences of his career even though he arrived after the major emergency room surge.

“I think the worst I saw was when the team that had been working with these patients, that I joined, after they had these patients for a couple weeks in the hospital, we lost two in less than 24 hours,” said Beckerman.

Now that he’s home, Beckerman said he’ll share his firsthand experiences with clinicians across the state to compare best practices and help prepare California.

“It’s really humbling when you have something brand new that you have to figure out,” said Beckerman.

Beckerman said he’s ready to get back to work fighting the virus here at home, knowing his coworkers and community will be there to cheer him on.

While he’s home in California, Beckerman said he knows his battle against COVID-19 is far from over.

He said he’ll continue treating patients at Mercy San Juan Medical Center.