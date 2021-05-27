Doctors file lawsuit against UC Davis over alleged invasive brain experiments on monkeys

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) – A doctors’ group in Washington D.C. filed a lawsuit Thursday against UC Davis over an alleged lack of transparency regarding animal experimentation in association with the company Neuralink.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine says UC Davis researchers are performing “invasive, deadly brain experiments on monkeys under a contract with Neuralink,” according to their release.

Neuralink is a company that is designing “the first neural implant that will let you control a computer or mobile device anywhere you go,” according to the company’s website.

The committee says UC Davis withheld almost all documents regarding the experiments after a public records request was made by the nonprofit.

“UC Davis is withholding these records because they know people will be upset by what they reveal,” said the committee’s associate general counsel, Deborah Dubow Press.

Committee officials say during the experiments, employees “cut open the animals’ skulls, implant electrodes in their brains, and eventually kill them,” according to the release.

“We can develop advanced human-relevant therapies without harming animals—by using human tissue, human volunteers, cadavers, computational models, cell cultures and advanced noninvasive methods,” said Ann Lam, a medical research program director with the committee.

FOX40 reached out to UC Davis officials about the lawsuit, and they sent the following response:

“Animal research benefits human health and has led to numerous breakthrough treatments. It is strictly regulated by federal law and we strive to provide the best possible care to animals in our charge. UC Davis’ animal care program is internationally recognized and accredited.”