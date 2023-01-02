(KTXL) — Doctors Medical Center announced its first births of 2023 at two of its facilities in Modesto and Manteca.

The hospital system said that a baby boy was born Jan. 1 just 18 minutes after the start of the new year at its Modesto location. The baby weighed 8 lbs. and 2 oz. and was 19.5 inches long.

The Modesto hospital’s first baby girl of the new year, Amiyah, was born a few hours later to parents Shondricka and Alfred at 3:25 a.m. The hospital said Amiyah weighed 8 lbs. and 1 oz. and was 18 inches long.

The Manteca location for Doctors Medical Center welcomed first baby of 2023 at 5:15 p.m.