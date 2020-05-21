Doctors Medical Center in Modesto open to visitors again

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Doctors Medical Center in Modesto is lifting its ban on visitors as Stanislaus County moves forward with gradually reopening.

Chief Nursing Officer Cheryl Harless says the policy change will be good for patients.

“We do believe that visitors are an essential part of patient care and recovery. And this visitation will promote the mental well being of our patients and positively contribute to their recovery,” Harless said.

Most patients will only be allowed one designated visitor, while pediatric, NICU and patients who cannot advocate for themselves will be allowed two — but all visitors will have to follow strict safety procedures.

“Before anyone enters our facility, patient or visitor, we are asking them the COVID-19 screening questions, and we are taking their temperatures on-site,” Harless said. “They are then masked and also asked to perform hand hygiene.”

The hospital will provide visitors with medical-grade masks to protect staff, patients and other visitors from the novel coronavirus.

If you refuse to wear a mask, you won’t be allowed in.

The hospital says it’s had to flex staff because of low visits to the emergency room. They want people to know the Doctors Medical Center is safe for people visiting patients and for people in need of care.

“I would urge people that if you’re having health symptoms that need emergency care, don’t delay. Come in. It is safe to come to the emergency department,” Harless said.

Click or tap here to see a full list of visitor policy changes at Doctors Medical Center.