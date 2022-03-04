PINECREST, Calif. (KTXL) — Fresh snow is on its way to Dodge Ridge Ski Resort in Tuolumne County this weekend.

“Fresh power, it’s like a dream. It couldn’t be more like surfing than you’ve ever imagined, so it’s fun. You can just get straight down,” said Hilary Jensen, with the ski resort.

Jensen said 6 to 8 inches of snow is forecasted to fall Friday evening into Saturday afternoon. Sunny blue skies are then expected on Sunday.

“I’m really looking forward to the additional snowmaking our guest super, super happy,” Jensen said.

With the snow, Caltrans spokesman Bob Highfill said it’s important for drivers to be prepared.

“Winter driving conditions: You’re going to have wet slick, potentially icy roads. Some areas where you might encounter snow-covered roadways. So, we do expect chain controls to be in effect on our mountain roadways,” Highfill said.

Drivers are recommended to check their tires and wipers are in good condition before hitting the road. They should also be ready to use chains.

“We’re not expecting any road closures as a result of this storm. But I would just remind anyone traveling in the Sierra during the storm to be prepared as conditions can change rapidly. So to keep that in mind,” Highfill said.

Jensen said the snowfall this season will allow the resort to stay open well into April and said she knows visitors are looking forward to hitting the slopes this weekend.

“It’s fresh powder and that is the best. It’s a snow snowboarder’s dream and also people who love to carve will enjoy it and falling makes it even easier,” Jensen said.

Caltrans recommends drivers to prepared for winter road conditions.