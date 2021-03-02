Dog dead, 2 displaced by Modesto townhouse fire

Flames spread to a unit in a townhouse. (Photos courtesy of the Modesto Fire Department)

OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — A dog is dead and two adults were displaced by a fire Tuesday morning at a multi-unit townhouse, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

Modesto, Ceres, and Stanislaus Consolidated Fire units responded to the fire just after 5:30 a.m.

The flames had spread into a unit of a two-story townhouse on North Yosemite Avenue, according to fire officials.

Additional resources arrived and the fire was contained to that unit, authorities said.

Although there were no injuries reported, officials say one dog was found dead in the fire.