Dog is returned to owner after missing for 12 years

RIO VISTA, Calif (KTXL) — A dog was reunited with her owner after she was lost for 12 years.

The San Joaquin County’s Sheriff’s Office released a video Friday on its Facebook page of the dog, named Zoey, being returned to her owner, who was identified as Michelle. In the video, Michelle said she got Zoey and her sister from an animal shelter when the dogs were 6 years old.

“We brought them home and they were with us for about six months, and then we went to the store for about 20 minutes,” Michelle said in the video. “When we came back, she was missing.”

Zoey was found on Feb. 10 after Animal Services officer Brandon Levin received a call that reported a dog was dropped off on a rural property outside of Stockton, sheriff’s officials said. The caller also reported that the dog looked old and unwell.

When Levin scanned the dog for a tracking chip, the sheriff’s office said he was surprised to learn Zoey was previously reported missing in Lafayette, California, in 2010.

Due to Zoey missing for a long time, county officials said the microchip company listed her as “deceased” in 2015. Animal services connected with Michelle after her phone number, which remained the same, was found on the chip.

Officials met Michelle in Rio Vista in Solano County to return Zoey to her. Michelle still lives in the Bay Area in Benicia, the sheriff’s office explained.

Zoey will return home with the owner’s other dog, who is a 13-year-old labrador, Michelle said.

“Honestly, I’m still in shock,” Michelle said. “I definitely didn’t expect this to ever happen. I’m really excited to hopefully bring her back, get her healthy and let her live the rest of her life.”