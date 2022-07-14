NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team said that they had to give “true credit” to a helpful dog for aiding the team in rescuing a man who had been injured in the forest on Wednesday.

CAL FIRE had requested the aid of the Search and Rescue (SAR) team in looking for a 53-year-old man who fell about 70 feet and was reporting that he had sustained a broken hip and ribs during the fall, according to SAR.

Courtesy of Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue

When the 25 SAR members arrived they said they found a border collie, belonging to the injured man, that guided them through the forest to the dogs owner.

SAR said that the dog ran at least 200 yards through the forest to flag down the searchers “in true Lassie fashion” and led them back to the man who was covered in a camo tarp.

The injured man was then transported to a landing zone where CHP H 24 was waiting to take the man to an air ambulance a few miles away, according to SAR.

“Great work and skill by all involved today and for the Border Collie he was transported back to Grass Valley and given a well deserved dinner,” SAR wrote in a social media post.