The Sacramento Fire Department posted these photos of the dogs after they were rescued from the flames.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters rescued two dogs Friday as they responded to a fire at a triplex in South Sacramento.

The Sacramento Fire Department said crews were able to contain the flames at the residential building on 29th Avenue, just west of Franklin Boulevard.

Two small dogs had to be rescued from the triplex. The fire department did not say if anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Fire officials said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.