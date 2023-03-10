(KTXL) — The roof of a Dollar General in Pioneer collapsed Thursday, the Amador Fire Department said.

According to the fire department, no one was injured and the building is a “total loss.”

Image Courtesy the Amador Fire Department

The Amador Fire Department did not provide a cause for the collapse but images from the scene show piles of snow around the building.

Officials in neighboring El Dorado County advised residents on Tuesday to clear snow loads from their roofs to prevent building collapse in advance of the current winter storm.