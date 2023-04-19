A clerk brings in a shopping basket at a Dollar Tree store in Richland, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(KTXL) — On Friday, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office settled a lawsuit with Dollar Tree for the sale of expired over-the-counter drugs, according to the district attorney’s office.

According to the district attorney’s office, the settlement was made in conjunction with the San Joaquin County and San Bernardino District Attorney’s offices.

The total settlement was for more than $2.8 million in civil penalties and Dollar Tree agreed “to be bound by a court order which prohibits any additional violations of California’s laws related to the sale of expired over-the-counter drugs,” according to the district attorney’s office.

“Consumers should be able to trust what they are buying is not expired before they bring it home,” District Attorney Jeff Reisig said.

During the investigation against Dollar Tree, the retailer “further invested time and resources to prioritize the verification of expiration dates and re-train store personnel.”

The investigation also found that no customers were harmed from buying expired over-the-counter drugs.

Dollar Tree operates 750 stores in California and has six locations in Yolo County.