Donations slow during pandemic, complicating kitten season for animal shelters

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Animal Rescue of Tracy says it is in dire need of donations as kitten season gets underway.

“It’s really a stressful time for any rescue that handles cats and dogs,” Animal Rescue of Tracy President Julie Selner said. “Kitten season is this time of year and we just get overrun.”

Selner said they have more than 100 cats and kittens in their care.

“Now that we are maxed out on the number of kittens and cats that we can bring into rescue, we have been reaching out to other rescues that still have room and can possibly go ahead and help,” Selner said.

She said right now donations are down because of the ongoing pandemic.

“This is our worst time of year and people are financially strapped. COVID-19 has really made life very different, our ‘normal’ right now is not a normal. And so because of that, a lot of people are worried about feeding their own families, much less donating to a rescue or any other nonprofit,” Selner told FOX40.

The nonprofit is hoping their “Cause for Paws Web-a-Thon” will bring in the cash they desperately need.

“All of this comes with a price. It is costly to go ahead and raise a bottle baby from birth to eight weeks,” she said.

Selner said it can cost the rescue at least $200 to care for a newborn kitten until it’s old enough to be adopted.

“We are doing our adoptions by appointment only. We are using social media an awful lot,” Selner said.

While Selner said they are actually seeing more adoptions and pet fosters, they still need more help so they can continue to care for the animals they already have and any more that may come in during kitten season.

“The need is really dire. Every time I go ahead and ask the treasurer, you know, ‘How are we sitting today?’ I hold my breath because I’m hoping that you know, we can go ahead and make it to another day,” Selner said.