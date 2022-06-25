PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placer County Probation Officer completed a Door Dash order after arresting the original dasher for failing to comply with the condition of his release, according to the Placer County Probation Department.

Probation Officer Wilson is not one to leave a job unfinished, according to the probation department, and he took it upon himself to deliver the food to the customer.

“I don’t think your drivers going to make it today, but I brought you your food anyway,” Wilson said to the customer when he arrived at their door.