SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Doris Matsui is vowing to work towards passing stronger legislation to secure better healthcare protection for women.

Representative Matsui knows it’s going to take a lot of work to get the house and senate on the same page, but its a challenge that she is up for, and her driving force is younger women including her loved ones.

“I have a granddaughter who has less rights now than I did so the sense that she’s not going to be able to know that she’s protected is really sad,” Representative Doris Matsui said.

Just three days after Roe v. Wade was overturned, congresswoman Doris Matsui is already thinking about what can be done to protect women’s healthcare in California and across the country.

“We need to make sure that we codify legislatively, Roe v. Wade because this is not just healthcare, it’s a woman’s future. It’s a family’s future,” Matsui said.

Matsui is among Democratic lawmakers pushing to make sure women get access to reproductive and abortion services. Abortion is still legal in California, with Governor Newsom declaring the state a safe haven.

“I think we are better prepared than many other states to accept an influx of callers that doesn’t mean that we don’t need additional abortion providers additional clinics across the state,” Jessica Pinckney, the Executive Director of Access Reproductive Justice said.

Jessica Pinckney is the Executive Director for Access Reproductive Justice. She said that 20 percent of abortions in the United States are preformed in California, but warns there are barriers that exist in California.

“There are certainly what we call abortion deserts that exist across California about 40 percent of California’s counties have no abortion providers or clinics and that disproportionately impacts low income folks and folks living in rural areas,” Pinckney said.

Regardless of barriers, Matsui is determined to make sure women have access and protection she believes they deserve.

“Women need to know that they have a right to control their own bodies. I think this is really why most of us are involved in healthcare. We want to make sure everybody gets the healthcare that they need,” Matsui said.