Downtown motel to be converted into permanent housing for homeless Sacramentans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Project Homekey funding is helping a downtown Sacramento motel be transformed into Central Sacramento Studios, housing for the homeless community.

The Best Western Plus Sutter House on H Street will become a permanent housing solution for unhoused Sacramentans. The downtown motel is the recipient of a state-approved award of $23.9 million.

The city and the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency will work with the project developer to convert the motel.

“This is a major step in addressing homelessness in the central (part) of the city,” said Sacramento City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela in a release. “This is an area that has been heavily impacted, and permanent supportive housing is exactly what we need to start getting folks the help they need.”

“Adding more permanent supportive housing is a crucial part of our city’s comprehensive plan to address homelessness,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg added. “The Central Sacramento Studios will contribute directly to getting people off the streets of downtown and connected with the services they need.”

The goal of Project Homekey, a California-funded initiative, is to create more housing opportunities for people without permanent housing in the hopes of getting them off the street for good.

Central Sacramento Studios will feature 92 units. The project is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2022.