(KTXL) — Downtown Sacramento recorded an all-time high temperature on Tuesday, Sept. 6., according to the National Weather Service.

At 5:18 p.m., the NWS announced that the high in Downtown Sacramento was 116 degrees.

According to the NWS, the previous highest temperature that Downtown Sacramento had reached was 114 degrees on July 17, 1925.

On Monday, Sept. 5, Downtown Sacramento beat its all-time high temperature for the month of September with a high of 110 degrees. Previously, the highest temperature recorded in Downtown Sacramento was 108 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The September record was reached on Sept. 1, 1950, which was later tied on Sept. 2, 1955, and once more on Sept. 6, 2020.