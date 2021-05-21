Downtown Sacramento Partnership helping businesses find workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Like many other businesses during the pandemic, the owner of Fizz Champagne and Bubbles Bar in the DOCO Plaza has not had a full staff to help.

“Fizz is the place to celebrate the everyday, from the smallest moment to the biggest moment,” said owner Raymond James. “And I can’t think of anything better than June 15th to be a big moment to pop some bottles.”

With the state officially reopening soon, bringing in the ideal number of works between now and then is not realistic for some.

“We are not going to be fully staffed or full capacity in a few weeks,” James said.

For James, he says a big factor in the difficulty of finding new employees is the federal unemployment money that gives people $300 each week in benefits.

Those benefits will continue until the beginning of September.

“The extra federal money is definitely making it harder,” James said. “Unfortunately, people are not seeming to want to come back and work when they can get paid a decent amount to not have to.”

“We are doing more business than pre-pandemic, and I’m down at least 20% on staff,” said Aziz Bellarbi-Salah.

Bellarbi-Salah owns multiple restaurants in Sacramento, including Aioli Bodega Espanola.

He says getting to full staff will likely not come soon enough.

“I will take 13 sets of hands in the next two months or two weeks. I’ll be lucky to get five,” Bellarbi-Salah said.

However, there is help to find help.

“They are in it because their heart is in it. They are entrepreneurial, they’re ready to roll up their sleeves,” said Emilie Cameron, with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

The Downtown Sacramento Partnership has listed businesses looking to hire, including open positions.

“Everyone is hiring. And so, we quickly realized we needed a way to create a one-stop-shop,” Cameron said.

To see the positions posted by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership, click or tap here.