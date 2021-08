How would you feel about feasting at the Tower Bridge Dinner and then staying the night at the Sheraton Grand Sacramento?

Or, being a backstage VIP for the entire Aftershock festival?

Those are two prizes up for grabs in the new Welcome Back to Downtown Sac incentive contest hosted by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

Emily Hoffman joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to share details on the contest.

Emily Hoffman