Downtown Sacramento restaurant shares free meal with service industry workers before stay-at-home order

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For the last time for at least the next three weeks, many enjoyed their final sips and bites in person Thursday night before restaurants in Sacramento either close or only offer takeout or delivery.

“We didn’t know when is the next time we were going to have a nice dinner out,” said diner Cynthia Aldama. “So, we took advantage of the moment.”

On K Street, there was a meal among industry friends, one that began in the kitchen of Tiger Bar and Food Hall.

When the restaurant decided to close during the upcoming stay-at-home order, executive chef Adam Pechal made sure his food wouldn’t go to waste.

So, hundreds of invites were sent to others in the restaurant business for a free meal.

“It’s tough on everybody but our industry is feeling it real bad,” Pechal told FOX40. “And so, to give back to our own was the thing to do for us.”

For people like Taylor Nicole Osorio, who works at Centro Cocina Mexicana on J street, it was about more than just good eats. It was also about the genuine gesture from others who personally understand the times and the feeling of an uncertain future.

“Unfortunately, it has come to this. But we all have each other’s backs is really what it comes down to,” she said.